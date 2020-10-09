|
eOne Outlines Future Entertainment Plans For The Transformers Franchise
Sitting down with KidsScreen magazine
,* Olivier Dumont, president of family brands for eOne, briefly outlined their entertainment plans for the Transformers franchise. According to eOne, the next iteration of the Transformers property (most likely the follow-up show to Transformers: Cyberverse) is already in the works. Additionally, a comedic show based on the franchise is also in the pipeline. “Hasbros Transformers brand is also getting a makeover. The company is preparing a series of announcements, Dumont says, about the development of several new iterations of the property (including one focused on comedy).” What do you think of this new development? » Continue Reading.
