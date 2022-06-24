Surprise! Coming to us thanks once again to the detective work of TFW’s Jtprime17, we have a group of listings for 2023 Transformers product found within Walmart’s website! So far, these include items for Legacy Year 2 and Velocitron Wave 2! Check it all out below, and then let us know what you think on the boards, where the product numbers and EAN codes are also listed! Legacy Year 2 ? Voyager Leo Prime ? Voyager Tarn ? Leader Prime Skyquake ? Leader Armada Megs ? Core Sludge ? Deluxe Needlenose ? Deluxe Hot Shot ? Deluxe Junkion1 ? Core » Continue Reading.
