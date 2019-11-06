Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,747

Ocular Max Incursus ? Full Color Images



Thanks to our sponsors, who have started posting pre-order listings, we have full color images of Ocular Max’s upcoming figure Incursus! Better known as the best Transformer ever Onslaught, Incursus is the centerpiece of Ocular Max’s Assaultus project which of course is their take on masterpiece-style Combaticons/Bruticus. In addition to seeing him in full, possibly-final colors, this set of images also provides us with our first, clear look at all three of his modes, specifically his alternate mode. Incursus is going for pre-order currently via the sponsors below for about $159.99 USD and is slated for release in January. Check



The post







More... Thanks to our sponsors, who have started posting pre-order listings, we have full color images of Ocular Max’s upcoming figure Incursus! Better known as the best Transformer ever Onslaught, Incursus is the centerpiece of Ocular Max’s Assaultus project which of course is their take on masterpiece-style Combaticons/Bruticus. In addition to seeing him in full, possibly-final colors, this set of images also provides us with our first, clear look at all three of his modes, specifically his alternate mode. Incursus is going for pre-order currently via the sponsors below for about $159.99 USD and is slated for release in January. Check » Continue Reading. The post Ocular Max Incursus – Full Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.