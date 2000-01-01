Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:34 PM
Paco Grande
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 51
Studio Series, 35th Anniversary and Unique Toys For Sale in Ottawa
Hello,

Hoping to sell locally in Ottawa but willing to ship. All figures in excellent condition. Displayed on a shelf and not handled much.

Studio Series and 35th anniversary figures include all instructions and accessories, but no boxes or the scene backdrops.

Set of 8 Studio Series Constructicons with Skipjack instead of Rampage (scene accurate): $300

SS-32 Optimus Prime and SS-35 Jetfire: $110

SS-31 Battle Damaged ROTF Megatron: $35

SS-61 Sentinel Prime: $50

35th Anniversary Cell Shaded WFC Siege Prime and Megatron: $80

Unique Toys figures are MIB and include all packaging, instructions and accessories.

Unique Toys R-02 Challenger: $160

Unique Toys R-03 Dragoon: $160

Unique Toys R-04 Nero: $190

Cheers!
