Generations Selects Lobclaw/Nautilator and Kraken/Seawing Available As EB Games And Z
Good news for fellow Australian fans. The new*Generations Selects Lobclaw/Nautilator and Kraken/Seawing have been listed as EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia. The second pair of Seacons: Lobclaw (Nautilator)
and Kraken (Seawing)
are up for pre-order via*EB Games
and*Zing
*for $68.00 AUD each ($46.68) with a $10 deposit ($6.78). It’s good to notice that they are a bit more expensive than Gulf/Skalor which was*$60.00 AUD ($40.60). Additional information via Ozformers
*indicates that both Seacons need to be pre-ordered before Friday September 27th, and are expected to be released here at the end of February.
