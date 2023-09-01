SignalLancR Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Ontario Posts: 13

$5 Snap Ships Sabre at Ontario Dollarama Found some Snap Ships for $5 each at the Upper Wentworth Dollarama in Hamilton yesterday. I snagged 3 for less than the retail of one. They're all genuine, in mint condition, and buckets of fun!





These were my first Snap Ships. I bought one, tried it out in the back of my car and went right back into the store and grabbed another two. They are that fun, and for that price it's hard to say no.







Whether you're new to Snap Ships, like me, or a collector in search of parts, this seems like a great opportunity. That said, they only had the Sabre. No other sets were on the shelves.







Happy hunting!