Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Color Test Shot Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,048
Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Color Test Shot Images


Via DaimChoc Reports we can share for your what seems to be our first images of the*Masterpiece Cliffjumper color test shot. We have seen some images of the prototype of this rumored Masterpiece Cliffjumper toy which seems to be a retool of the*Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0. Now we have some shots at a vibrant red colored test shot in vehicle mode with an Autobot insignia.*As we had seen before, the alt mode really captures the original chibi style of G1 Cliffjumpers alt mode, specially noticeable is the little rear spoiler. Keep in mind that we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Color Test Shot Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Voyager Dinobot GRIMLOCK Complete
Transformers
Slog MISB Voyager Class Transformers Age of Extinction Generations Sludge AoE
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac caketop used good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Galvatron G1 1985 100% complete w/instructions works Vintage
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Battle OPS Metallic-Masterpiece Costco excl. rare
Transformers
Vintage Pre G1 Transformer Red Sunstreaker Diaclone Original DK-1 Diakron
Transformers
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Jazz Action Figure Brand New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.