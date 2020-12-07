Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #25


Comic Watch brings Transformers issue #25 one step closer to its New Comic Book Day debut with the 5-page preview, ready for your analysis and discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist) “War World” begins here! It’s all led up to this. With Megatron making his play for Cybertron, Ironhide, Chromia, and Hound launch an operation to free those he has imprisoned. The future of Cybertron rests in uncertain hands in this double-sized, action-packed issue!

