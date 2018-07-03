|
TakaraTomy Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar and Nemesis Prime Revealed
Hot off the press from Hong Kong based retailer Loopaza Mega Store’s Facebook page
, we have learned that TakaraTomy planned on releasing two more figures in their Power of the Primes toyline. The figures will be PP-41 Wreck-Gar and PP-42 Nemesis Prime. Wrecker-Gar’s price will be 2,800 Yen (about 25.00 USD), and Nemesis Prime will be sold at 8,000 Yen (about 72 USD). Both will be released in December, 2019 along with Encore Unicron that month. These will likely be mostly identical to their counterpart released by Hasbro at Walgreens and Amazon respectively. Will you be adding this to » Continue Reading.
