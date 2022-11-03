We now have our first major licensed toy announcement
for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Teasing the fans with two*silhouettes, Jada is revealing their 1:32 scale die-cast Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Joining the line is the 1:24 scale Bumblebee in his off-road look. This toy comes with a collectors’ coin. According to the details we received, all three vehicles will feature free wheels and opening parts. You can read the rest of the specs, after the jump. Transformers 7 Bumblebee (1:24 Scale) Features: 1977 Chevrolet Camaro, Die-Cast, Free Wheel, Opening Parts (doors, trunk, and hood), Collectors’ Coin. Jada Product Code:*253115010 » Continue Reading.
