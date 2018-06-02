|
Toys R Us Canada Launches Toybox Outlets
Updating a story that we first brought you in*June
, addressing the successful bid of Fairfax Financial Holdings*to keep Toys R Us Canada in operation,*we have even more great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Canada: the launch of Toybox outlets! These smaller stores represent the vision of Toys R Us Canada President Melanie Teed-Murch,*recently
*interviewed before the first location’s debut in Guelph’s Stone Road Mall. Were trying to show that in smaller markets, we really dont need 40,000 square-foot stores. I think the future for us as a retailer is definitely smaller venues… for sure. Id love to » Continue Reading.
