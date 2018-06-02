Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toys R Us Canada Launches Toybox Outlets
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:27 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,494
Toys R Us Canada Launches Toybox Outlets


Updating a story that we first brought you in*June, addressing the successful bid of Fairfax Financial Holdings*to keep Toys R Us Canada in operation,*we have even more great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Canada: the launch of Toybox outlets! These smaller stores represent the vision of Toys R Us Canada President Melanie Teed-Murch,*recently*interviewed before the first location’s debut in Guelph’s Stone Road Mall. Were trying to show that in smaller markets, we really dont need 40,000 square-foot stores. I think the future for us as a retailer is definitely smaller venues… for sure. Id love to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toys R Us Canada Launches Toybox Outlets appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:00 AM   #2
Msol
Masterpiece
Msol's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,013
Re: Toys R Us Canada Launches Toybox Outlets
They used to do this as TRU Express. They were fun and would usually pop up at Christmas.
Msol is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:58 AM   #3
General Tekno
Lugnut rules!
General Tekno's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary AB
Posts: 2,398
Send a message via AIM to General Tekno Send a message via MSN to General Tekno
Re: Toys R Us Canada Launches Toybox Outlets
Difference is, of course, that it sounds like these aren't pop-up outlets, but actual fixtures.


In this day and age I imagine this is a fairly easy to pull off business model, though. That's still enough space to stock plenty of newer things.
__________________
BT Toons - updates Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tekno Reviews: Watch Tekno and the Lugnut-tans review and rate toys!
General Tekno is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED MINT
Transformers
Transformer Original G1 Jetfire 1985
Transformers
Transformers 2010 Costco EXCLUSIVE Metallic BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE NIB WORKS
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers huge lot
Transformers
Transformers Generation 1 NOT REISSUE Takara 1984 Optimus Prime With Box
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers 20th Anniversary G1 Masterpiece Optimus Prime - No Box
Transformers
Transformers FansProject Causality Crossfire CA-11 Down Force
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.