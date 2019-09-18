|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Specialist Sand
Leading off the newly-christened Robots in Design Transformers TCG Knowledge Base column
by Designer Scott Van Essen, Specialist Sandstorm arrives to the Wave 4 fold: The first thing to note is that he has the same stats in all three modes (6 attack, 1 armor, and 15 health). These are fine stats, but the spice is in his abilities. The core of the Transformers TCG is about change. Its about finding the right mode to put your characters in for the current moment in the game. Nothing exemplifies that more than Triple-changers, given that they have 50% more modes » Continue Reading.
