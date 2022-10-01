Hasbro Transformers designer*Mark Maher*has once again taken to his*Instagram account
*for another behind the scenes post. This time he?s revealing for us some secrets and hidden details of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy: Evolution Voyager Comic Universe Tarn. All hail Takara Tomy?s Yuya Onishi san! He has knocked this IDW?s comic appearence design originally drawn by Alex Milne straight out of the park! One of my mega priorities when I finally got into designing for the Generations segment of Transformers was to have biweekly meetings with our publishing team and our IDW partners. There?s one thing I love just as much » Continue Reading.
