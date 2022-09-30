Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Magic: The Gathering x Transformers Cards & Details


Via an article in IGN*we have images and detail of the recently revealed*Magic: The Gathering x Transformers cards.* Recently revealed at the Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 event,*Wizards of the Coast announced that the cards will be featured as the first Universes Beyond set that exists within another normal expansion. Six characters were revealed so far: Optimus Prime, Autobot Leader / Optimus Prime, Hero Goldbug, Scrappy Scout / Goldbug, Humanity?s Ally Starscream, Seeker Leader / Starscream, Power Hungry Soundwave, Superior Captain / Soundwave, Sonic Spy Flamewar, Streetwise Operative / Flamewar, Brash Veteran Slicer, High-Speed Antagonist / Slicer, Hired Muscle &#187; Continue Reading.

