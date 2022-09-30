Via an article in IGN
we have images and detail of the recently revealed Magic: The Gathering x Transformers cards. Recently revealed at the Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 event
Wizards of the Coast announced that the cards will be featured as the first Universes Beyond set that exists within another normal expansion. Six characters were revealed so far: Optimus Prime, Autobot Leader / Optimus Prime, Hero Goldbug, Scrappy Scout / Goldbug, Humanity's Ally Starscream, Seeker Leader / Starscream, Power Hungry Soundwave, Superior Captain / Soundwave, Sonic Spy Flamewar, Streetwise Operative / Flamewar, Brash Veteran Slicer, High-Speed Antagonist / Slicer, Hired Muscle
