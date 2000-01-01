Fear or Courage Machine War Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 223

Legends, Beast Wars, and other wants. Titans Return:

Rumble (yes, I never found one)





Takara legends:

Rewind

Targetmaster Windblade/Caliburst

Magna Convoy





Transformers Adventure:

Windblade



Beast Wars:

Either the American or Japanese Anniversary versions of Ultra Optimus Primal and Megatron, with retooled heads.

Telemocha Dinobot (with painted mouth)



Henkei:

Dinobot





RID '01:

Spychangers, both Gobots molds and original-mold minifigures

The Machine Wars flipchanger repaints (Skids, Tow Line, Wind Sheer, Skyfire)

Team Bullet Train (must be in good condition and unbroken)

Ruination (Original release, none of the camo versions)

Megatron Megabolt



Reissue:

G2 Battle Convoy/Laser Optimus reissue.

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

__________________Sales Thread:Feedback Thread: