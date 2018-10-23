Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King Magazine #249 Scans: Transformers Siege And LG-EX Big Powered


Courtesy of Loopaza Mega Store we have our usual doses of Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #249 brings us images of Transformers Siege toys And LG-EX Big Powered. We have clear images of Siege Decepticons Voyager Megatron, Leader Shockwave, Deluxe Skytread, Battle Master Blowpipe and the Micromasters Air Strike Patrol. We also have a very nice group shot with all of them together, so you can check out the scale between the different size classes. Shockwave main body seems in scale with Voyager Megatron, and it becomes Leader class when you add all the extra parts as armor.

The post Figure King Magazine #249 Scans: Transformers Siege And LG-EX Big Powered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
