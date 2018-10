Figure King Magazine #249 Scans: Transformers Siege And LG-EX Big Powered

Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #249 brings us images of Transformers Siege toys And LG-EX Big Powered. We have clear images of Siege Decepticons Voyager Megatron, Leader Shockwave, Deluxe Skytread, Battle Master Blowpipe and the Micromasters Air Strike Patrol. We also have a very nice group shot with all of them together, so you can check out the scale between the different size classes. Shockwave main body seems in scale with Voyager Megatron, and it becomes Leader class when you add all the extra parts as armor.