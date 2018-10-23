Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,301

Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 2 Spotted At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SG hailstorm*for giving us the heads up of the*Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 2 Spotted At US Retail. While the first wave of Cyberverse 1-step toys were just repaints of RID 1-step toys, these new wave of 1-step toys bring us new original molds of Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Starscream. The figures were spotted at Meijer store 174 in Mason, Michigan. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SG hailstorm*for giving us the heads up of the*Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 2 Spotted At US Retail. While the first wave of Cyberverse 1-step toys were just repaints of RID 1-step toys, these new wave of 1-step toys bring us new original molds of Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Starscream. The figures were spotted at Meijer store 174 in Mason, Michigan. Happy hunting!The post Transformers: Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 2 Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.