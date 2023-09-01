Solauren Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2018 Location: Oshawa Posts: 60

Theory: G1 Megatron was not a Gun on Cybertron Here is my theory. (In Universe Explanation Only)







On Cybertron, Megatron transformed into some kinda of Combat Vehicle similar to a tank.







That makes way more sense for him then a pistol for others to use.





That lasts, up until the Ark and Nemesis crash on Earth, and then in 1984, Mount St Hiliary erupts a bit, and wakes up Teletran-1.





Teletran-1 sends out it's Sky-Spy, and starts scanning vehicles after a transformer gets knocked into it's automated repair systems range, and finds a compatable vehicle form. Unfortunately, the transformers are to low powered/damaged, and Teletran-1 is suffering from being offline for 4.5 million years....





And Teletran-1 rebuilds Skywarp!





Teletran-1, even having only basic intelligence, realises that the next Transformer Skywarp is going to move into the repair area is going to be Megatron, and nothing Teletran-1 can do will stop that. Teletran-1 has no one to defend itself with.







So, Teletran-1 rebuilds Megatron, but gives him an alt-mode that is not as dangerous as many of the others it scanned (i.e cars, jets, tanks, etc)





Teletran-1 turns him into a small hand held weapon. Megatron's alt mode has been neutralized as a serious threat. For him to function in it, one of the other Decepticons has to give up their own attacks!







Teletran-1 then does something similar for Soundwave and his companions, and then Reflector. (Their alt modes being totally useless in combat).





Teletran-1 can't do that with the Seekers because their alt modes not matching Skywarp is a give away as to what is was trying.





The Decepticons all go 'okay, it's been a while, this is the best we can do for now', and take off.





Teletran-1 then rebuilds the Autobots into the most powerful compatible forms it can find for each one. This is also why a few of the Autobot altmodes make no sense in trying to blend in (i.e Mirage, Wheeljack).





Later on, as the Decepticons discover more powerful Altmodes, they adopt them. But Megatron and Soundwave, in a show of superiority, don't bother.









Thoughts?