Third party company*Cang Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, images of the gray prototype of their new *CY-Mini-01 Firmament (Legends Scale G1 Tantrum). While Cang Toys is already working on their own*Masterpiece scaled
*Predacons
, they also offered a new version for the Legends scale market. This take on G1 Tantrum brings us a very*interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 character. We have images showing the robot and beast mode, comparison shots next to*CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum MP scale)
*and next to his scale-partner*CY-Mini-01 Firmament (Legends Scale G1 Divebomb)
. Click on the bar » Continue Reading.
The post Cang Toys CY-Mini-02 Landmini (Legends Scale G1 Tantrum) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...