Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Are Arcee and Tigatron the next Masterpiece Transformers releases?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:53 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,170
Are Arcee and Tigatron the next Masterpiece Transformers releases?


Winter Wonderfestival 2020 is about to kick off in Japan – and already we’ve got some potentially awesome news. Via long time TFW2005 informant S250, we have some photos of displays at Wonderfest. The first one shows a group of Season 3 Autobots. Masterpiece Ultra Magnus and Hot Rod are visible, along with Legends Blurr, Siege Springer, and a large, unidentified Arcee toy. The display case also has a large banner of Arcee next to it with the Transformers 2010 logo (Transformers 2010 was the name for Season 3 in Japan in the 1980s). Could this be a hint at &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Are Arcee and Tigatron the next Masterpiece Transformers releases? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Impossible Toys Quint-03 Quintesson Prosecutor COMPLETE
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predaking-near complete *missing 2 swords 3 guns- Sold AS-IS
Transformers
GNAW SHARKTICON Reissue HASBRO G1 TRANSFORMERS ACTION FIGURE MISB TOY NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissues Lot Of 3 Complete
Transformers
Transformers TFCC 2014 Timelines Trans-Mutate Transmutate & Rampage set COMPLETE
Transformers
6 Vintage G1 Go Bots Transformers BUG BITE Tiger Tank STEEL JAW Super Staks

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.