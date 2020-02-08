Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,170

Are Arcee and Tigatron the next Masterpiece Transformers releases?



Winter Wonderfestival 2020 is about to kick off in Japan – and already we’ve got some potentially awesome news. Via long time TFW2005 informant S250, we have some photos of displays at Wonderfest. The first one shows a group of Season 3 Autobots. Masterpiece Ultra Magnus and Hot Rod are visible, along with Legends Blurr, Siege Springer, and a large, unidentified Arcee toy. The display case also has a large banner of Arcee next to it with the Transformers 2010 logo (Transformers 2010 was the name for Season 3 in Japan in the 1980s). Could this be a hint at



Could this be a hint at a new Masterpiece Arcee?

The second display shows a group of Beast Wars characters. Masterpiece Optimus Primal and Cheetor are visible, along with Legends Rattrap and a large, unidentified Tigatron toy. The display case also has a large banner of Tigatron next to it with the Beast Wars logo. Could this be a hint at a new Masterpiece Tigatron?

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.





