Old Today, 06:29 PM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 145
Did Canada miss out on Wave 2 of the G1 Reissue minibots, etc
I thought Wave 2 was to be out for a while now?
Old Today, 06:58 PM   #2
DCompose
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 695
Re: Did Canada miss out on Wave 2 of the G1 Reissue minibots, etc
Wave 2 hasn't been spotted in North America, except for 1 apparent sighting in January in the US.
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
