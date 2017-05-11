Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,590

Transformers: The Last Knight Licensed Stickers From SmileMakers



SmileMakers are bringing us a bunch of officially licensed stickers from Transformers: The Last Knight. The stickers feature Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sqweeks and Megatron. These stickers aren’t just for anybody, but you can immediately guess to whom they are for. No guesses? Here’s the official description to help you out: “Reward your patients with a sticker from this action-packed assortment from Transformers The Last Knight! Each assortment features 5 movie designs with characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sqweeks and Megatron.” 2 1/2″ stickers 100 stickers per unit Available in boxes or on rolls Contains 5 assorted designs Made in the



SmileMakers are bringing us a bunch of officially licensed stickers from Transformers: The Last Knight. The stickers feature Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sqweeks and Megatron. These stickers aren't just for anybody, but you can immediately guess to whom they are for. No guesses? Here's the official description to help you out: "Reward your patients with a sticker from this action-packed assortment from Transformers The Last Knight! Each assortment features 5 movie designs with characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sqweeks and Megatron." 2 1/2″ stickers 100 stickers per unit Available in boxes or on rolls Contains 5 assorted designs Made in the

