|
New Images Of Takara Tomy Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class And Speed Change
Transformers: The Last Knight is hitting Japanese theaters on 4th of August and the new toyline is hitting the shelves as well. Thanks to site sponsor Hobby Link Japan, we have with us a collection of new images from the Takara Tomy Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class and Speed Change Class (1-Step) toys. List of figures are as follows: TLK-23 DX Strafe TLK-28 Speed Change Dinobot Scorn TLK-25 DX Figure Character R (Voyager Class Nitro) TLK-26 Speed Change Cogman TLK-27 Speed Change Drift TLK-22 DX New Bumblebee TLK-24 DX Dinobot Scorn
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.