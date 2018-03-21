Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,940

Studio Series Leader Class Blackout Released at New Zealand Retail



For some, the long sought after dream of a Leader Class movie Blackout figure is beginning to come to fruition! Thanks to a user on



The post







More... For some, the long sought after dream of a Leader Class movie Blackout figure is beginning to come to fruition! Thanks to a user on reddit, we have our first sighting of this figure at a retail stored called “Farmers” in New Zealand. You can check out the attached picture for proof. Hopefully this is an inclination that the figure will be making it’s way to the rest of the world and into greedy fans’ hands shortly! Discuss after the jump!The post Studio Series Leader Class Blackout Released at New Zealand Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.