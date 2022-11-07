Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Ratchet2007*for giving us the heads up that the first episode of the new*Transformers EarthSpark cartoon is available online right now in the UK. Transformers EarthSpark episode 1 (21 minutes) has just been uploaded via Nickelodeon UK YouTube channel.
*As you should imagine, the video is region locked and available only for UK viewers but it’s interesting to see how Nickelodeon is trying to promote the new Transformers cartoon. Transformers EarthSpark will premiere this Novermber 11th via Paramount + in the US. If you live in the UK, you can watch the full episode after the break. » Continue Reading.
