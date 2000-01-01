Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,917
Transformers Select Hot Shot Released at EB Games Canada
Thanks to Lioconvoy81 for letting us know that the Transformers Select Hot SHot has been released at EB Games Canada. It was found at an EB Games in Dundas, Ontario.

The figure retails for $29.99 + taxes (before Edge discount).

The SKU is 749912

Happy Hunting folks!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 4961BF19-725A-4A59-B6A8-EDD44C4C6534.jpg Views: 3 Size: 16.3 KB ID: 44981   Click image for larger version Name: A072FF3B-BB6F-4EF8-AAF7-393CDDB15AAE.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.2 KB ID: 44982  
