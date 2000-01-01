|
Transformers Select Hot Shot Released at EB Games Canada
Thanks to Lioconvoy81 for letting us know that the Transformers Select Hot SHot has been released at EB Games Canada. It was found at an EB Games in Dundas, Ontario.
The figure retails for $29.99 + taxes (before Edge discount).
The SKU is 749912
Happy Hunting folks!
