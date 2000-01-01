Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FLASH SALE - Meet up @ 80s Toy Expo
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:42 PM   #1
ironclaugh
Robot in Disguise
ironclaugh's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 592
FLASH SALE - Meet up @ 80s Toy Expo
Going to be down for 80s toy expo tomorrow.

I've got the following items, make an offer. Wanna move em.

Hasbro MP-03 Grimlock - MiB complete
Comes with Fanstoys Booster boots.
$90

Hasbro MP-04 Prowl - MISB never opened. So fresh.
$50

Transformers Prime legion/cyberverse lot: Pretty much everyone from the line. like 20 ground and air vehicons, the entire cast of characters, energon drill and the big green armor set.
$40

Make offers on the following:

Combiner Wars G2 Silverbolt
Titans Return Power Master Optimus Prome
Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus

Hit me up.
Last edited by ironclaugh; Today at 03:59 PM.
ironclaugh is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.