|
FLASH SALE - Meet up @ 80s Toy Expo
Going to be down for 80s toy expo tomorrow.
I've got the following items, make an offer. Wanna move em.
Hasbro MP-03 Grimlock - MiB complete
Comes with Fanstoys Booster boots.
$90
Hasbro MP-04 Prowl - MISB never opened. So fresh.
$50
Transformers Prime legion/cyberverse lot: Pretty much everyone from the line. like 20 ground and air vehicons, the entire cast of characters, energon drill and the big green armor set.
$40
Make offers on the following:
Combiner Wars G2 Silverbolt
Titans Return Power Master Optimus Prome
Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus
Hit me up.
