FLASH SALE - Meet up @ 80s Toy Expo

Going to be down for 80s toy expo tomorrow.



I've got the following items, make an offer. Wanna move em.



Hasbro MP-03 Grimlock - MiB complete

Comes with Fanstoys Booster boots.

$90



Hasbro MP-04 Prowl - MISB never opened. So fresh.

$50



Transformers Prime legion/cyberverse lot: Pretty much everyone from the line. like 20 ground and air vehicons, the entire cast of characters, energon drill and the big green armor set.

$40



Make offers on the following:



Combiner Wars G2 Silverbolt

Titans Return Power Master Optimus Prome

Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus



Hit me up.