Yesterday, 11:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,065
IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #13 Retailer Incentive Cover


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #13 Retailer Incentive Cover in our forums. The cover surfaced on Previews World and we have a very nice art of Optimus Prime standing ready to battle thanks to artist Livio Ramondelli. This story will take place after the First Strike event. OPTIMUS PRIME #13 (W) John Barber (A/CA) Livio Ramondelli As the consequences of the First Strike event reverberate, Optimus Prime ventures into the wilderness of Cybertron to search for the first new Cybertronian life to emerge in four million years!

The post IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #13 Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



