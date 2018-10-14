|
IDW?s Optimus Prime #24 A and Retailer Incentive Covers
Transformers artist*Kei Zama
shares a treat for your optics, with her posts of the A and Retailer Incentive Covers for Optimus Prime #24! Here are my Optimus Prime #24 covers. Amazing powerful colors by*Josh Burcham
!*This is the last Optimus Prime cover I can share. Written by John Barber, edited by David Mariotte and featuring letters by Tom B. Long with interior art by Sara Pitre-Durocher and Andrew Griffith, is this issue on your 10/17 pull list? See the process visible in the artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
