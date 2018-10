Transformers Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force Freedom Fighters DVD (Australia)

We got some good news for Robots In Disguise fans in Australia. A new DVD release is coming with the*Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force: Freedom Fighters DVD. Via* Stack Magazine Australia *we can confirm that this new DVD release is scheduled for December 5th, 2018. One interesting detail, revealed via the* Sanity website *is that the total running time is 132 minutes which should be equating to 6 episodes. This should be the final Robots In Disguise DVD Australian release, bringing the final episodes of the series.