Transformers Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force Freedom Fighters DVD (Australia)
We got some good news for Robots In Disguise fans in Australia. A new DVD release is coming with the*Robots in Disguise: Combiner Force: Freedom Fighters DVD. Via*Stack Magazine Australia
*we can confirm that this new DVD release is scheduled for December 5th, 2018. One interesting detail, revealed via the*Sanity website
*is that the total running time is 132 minutes which should be equating to 6 episodes. This should be the final Robots In Disguise DVD Australian release, bringing the final episodes of the series. You can now click on the bar and let us know your impressions at the » Continue Reading.
