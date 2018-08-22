|
Studio Series SS-15 Highway Freedom Bumblebee & Charlie Spotted At Toys?R?Us Canada
Good news for Canadian collectors. The new Studio Series SS-15 Highway Freedom Bumblebee & Charlie was spotted At Toys”R”Us Canada. This set contains* SS-01 Camaro Bumblebee mold*featuring new customizable parts for the alt mode, and a Charlie Watson figurine. This pack was planned originally as a ToysRUs exclusive, but it made it’s way*at Target in the US
*and then available via US online retailers. Since ToysRUs stores are still running in Canada, this pack is finally available there via ToysRUs Canada website
*and in physical stores
*(reported by 2005 Boards member*neevnav) for CAD $39.99 ($30.67 approximately). And Canadian fans are » Continue Reading.
