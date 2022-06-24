Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,479
Takara Tomy New Packaging For Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Toys


Hobby Search Website have updated their Studio Series pages with images of a new packaging for the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class toys in Japan. Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Wheeljack and Brawn*are shown in a new closed windowless box featuring the complete character art in the front of the box. Both figure should be released this month for the Japanese market. It’s good to remark that this seems to be the only packaging change since the image of other Studio Series classes toys are still the same as Hasbro’s. We have no concrete information aboiut this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy New Packaging For Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Toys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



