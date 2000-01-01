Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:49 PM   #1
Megatron75
Alternator
Megatron75's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 937
G1 Ratbat Review - A Collectors Guide to Vintage 1980s Transformers
Check out my review of G1 Ratbat by clicking on the link below. I also do a comparison between the version of the figure that has sticker cassette details and comes with gold accessories vs the one that comes with painted cassette details and silver accessories. As a little bonus, I also show Shattered Glass Ratbat, which is a blue repaint of Ratbat and Wing Thing, which is the orange repaint of the figure that came with the Encore #21 reissue of G1 Soundblaster. Leave me a comment letting me know what you think. Cheers.

https://youtu.be/Zxg9fnbfeCk
