Today, 06:49 PM
Megatron75
G1 Ratbat Review - A Collectors Guide to Vintage 1980s Transformers



https://youtu.be/Zxg9fnbfeCk Check out my review of G1 Ratbat by clicking on the link below. I also do a comparison between the version of the figure that has sticker cassette details and comes with gold accessories vs the one that comes with painted cassette details and silver accessories. As a little bonus, I also show Shattered Glass Ratbat, which is a blue repaint of Ratbat and Wing Thing, which is the orange repaint of the figure that came with the Encore #21 reissue of G1 Soundblaster. Leave me a comment letting me know what you think. Cheers.

