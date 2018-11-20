Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,497

Zeta Toys ? Colored Test Shot of Kronos (Masterpiece-Styled Superion)



Zeta Toys brings us their latest batch of pictures from their on-going project Kronos (Masterpiece Superion).* As has been the case in past projects, Zetas hallmark is the use of parts-forming in order to create the largest and most stable combining figures currently available. As you can see, Kronos is no exception and is capable of dynamic poses and a degree of articulation that has never before been possible of a combiner of this size and complexity. Zeta is making this amazing Superion as their follow up to their very well received figure Armageddon (Masterpiece Bruticus). Currently all five Combaticons



Zeta Toys brings us their latest batch of pictures from their on-going project Kronos (Masterpiece Superion).* As has been the case in past projects, Zetas hallmark is the use of parts-forming in order to create the largest and most stable combining figures currently available. As you can see, Kronos is no exception and is capable of dynamic poses and a degree of articulation that has never before been possible of a combiner of this size and complexity. Zeta is making this amazing Superion as their follow up to their very well received figure Armageddon (Masterpiece Bruticus). Currently all five Combaticons





