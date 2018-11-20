|
Iron Factory Legends Sized IF-EX34 Alkaid (IDW Helex) & EF-EX35 Merak (IDW Tesarus) C
Via ToyPlus Weibo
*we can share new images of the color prototypes of*Iron Factory Legends Sized IF-EX34 Alkaid (IDW Helex) & EF-EX35 Merak (IDW Tesarus).* 3P Iron Factory continues with their popular Legend Sized releases. They sure got the attention of fans when they announced their take on the complete IDW Decepticon Justice Division (or DJD for short). We have great images of DJD Helex and Tesarus in full colors. As a great extra bonus, we have a group shot with the rest of the DJD members. The detail and poseabilty are sure impressive for Legends scale figures, but there’s » Continue Reading.
