Moon Studio Radiotron (G1 Raiden) Gray Prototype

Via Baidu and Transfans Facebook *we can share for you some promising news from the*CICF X AGF 2020 toy exhibit in China. New third party company Moon Studio have revealed the gray prototype of their impressive Radiotron combiner (G1 Raiden). Raiden is a 6-robot combiner formed by the Trainbot team seen in the G1 Japan "The Headmasters" cartoon. This is a very nice representation of this amazing robot. While only the gray prototype was on display, a color render poster was shown. We still have no concrete information on price, release date or images of the individual robots.