Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page BeeTrain
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:06 AM   #1
cr3d1t
Beasty
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 326
BeeTrain
Glad to start this thread for BeeTrain. He got in touch with me after I whined about not having a Netflix Soundwave. He lived close by so I drove over. Great communication and he sold it at cost. Thanks again!
__________________
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers TFCC Timelines 2013 "Machine Wars: Termination" Strika SEALED
Transformers
New Transformers Hasbro Megatron Studio Series 13 Combat Version Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Microphone Headset Accessory Rare! Generation 1
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Movie Lot of 2 Landmine Longarm
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:47 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.