Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
BeeTrain
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:06 AM
#
1
cr3d1t
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 326
BeeTrain
Glad to start this thread for BeeTrain. He got in touch with me after I whined about not having a Netflix Soundwave. He lived close by so I drove over. Great communication and he sold it at cost. Thanks again!
__________________
Sale Thread
|
Want Thread
|
Feedback Thread
cr3d1t
View Public Profile
Send a private message to cr3d1t
Find More Posts by cr3d1t
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers TFCC Timelines 2013 "Machine Wars: Termination" Strika SEALED
New Transformers Hasbro Megatron Studio Series 13 Combat Version Action Figure
Transformers Microphone Headset Accessory Rare! Generation 1
Transformers 2005 Movie Lot of 2 Landmine Longarm
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:47 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.