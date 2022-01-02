The last week of 2021 was kind of slow with just a few new figures spotted in stores around the world. New Cyberverse toys in Australia, Kingdom Blaster has been spotted in Malaysia and the highly anticipated Bumblebee Movie Soundwave was found in Singapore. Cyberverse Wave 7 Ultimate In Australia ?
*Via Ozformers
*we can confirm that the new Cyberverse Ultimate Energon Armor Hot Rod and Volcanicus were found at*a Myer store in Brisbane. Kingdom Wave 5 Voyager In Malaysia ?
*2005 Boards member*fathi_haziq*found the highly anticipated Kingdom Blaster & Eject at Toys”R”Us Paradigm Mall JB. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/singapore-transformers-sightings.155093/page-1029#post-19861200">Studio Series Wave » Continue Reading.
