Old Yesterday, 11:09 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 148
Decepticon Clones
Could the three Decepticon cassettes be clones if they painted them to resemble each other? I know there are at least five of them; but I'm talking about Laserbeak, Ravage, and Rumble.
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 124
Re: Decepticon Clones
sure?
