Hasbro Pulsecon ? 2 Day Livestream September 25 & 26 2020, Exclusives Go Live



Hasbro sent through word about Hasbro Pulsecon, a virtual event happening on September 25th and 26th.* It will feature panels and livestreams with the various brand teams including Transforemers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers and more.* In addition, the exclusives revealed over the last month or so which we assume would have been for SDCC and were pushed to September – will be available for purchase during this time.* Check the official release below. HASBRO ANNOUNCES 2-DAY VIRTUAL EVENT “HASBRO PULSECON” – THE ULTIMATE POP CULTURE CELEBRATION FOR FANS* Hasbro PulseCon Promises Front Row Access via Livestream to Hasbro’s Iconic Fan



Hasbro sent through word about Hasbro Pulsecon, a virtual event happening on September 25th and 26th.* It will feature panels and livestreams with the various brand teams including Transforemers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers and more.* In addition, the exclusives revealed over the last month or so which we assume would have been for SDCC and were pushed to September – will be available for purchase during this time.* Check the official release below. HASBRO ANNOUNCES 2-DAY VIRTUAL EVENT "HASBRO PULSECON" – THE ULTIMATE POP CULTURE CELEBRATION FOR FANS* Hasbro PulseCon Promises Front Row Access via Livestream to Hasbro's Iconic Fan





