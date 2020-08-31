|
Hasbro Pulsecon ? 2 Day Livestream September 25 & 26 2020, Exclusives Go Live
Hasbro sent through word about Hasbro Pulsecon, a virtual event happening on September 25th and 26th.* It will feature panels and livestreams with the various brand teams including Transforemers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers and more.* In addition, the exclusives revealed over the last month or so which we assume would have been for SDCC and were pushed to September – will be available for purchase during this time.* Check the official release below. HASBRO ANNOUNCES 2-DAY VIRTUAL EVENT HASBRO PULSECON THE ULTIMATE POP CULTURE CELEBRATION FOR FANS* Hasbro PulseCon Promises Front Row Access via Livestream to Hasbros Iconic Fan » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Pulsecon – 2 Day Livestream September 25 & 26 2020, Exclusives Go Live
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca