Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Pulsecon ? 2 Day Livestream September 25 & 26 2020, Exclusives Go Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,276
Hasbro Pulsecon ? 2 Day Livestream September 25 & 26 2020, Exclusives Go Live


Hasbro sent through word about Hasbro Pulsecon, a virtual event happening on September 25th and 26th.* It will feature panels and livestreams with the various brand teams including Transforemers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers and more.* In addition, the exclusives revealed over the last month or so which we assume would have been for SDCC and were pushed to September – will be available for purchase during this time.* Check the official release below. HASBRO ANNOUNCES 2-DAY VIRTUAL EVENT HASBRO PULSECON  THE ULTIMATE POP CULTURE CELEBRATION FOR FANS* Hasbro PulseCon Promises Front Row Access via Livestream to Hasbros Iconic Fan &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Pulsecon – 2 Day Livestream September 25 &#038; 26 2020, Exclusives Go Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
MASTERMIND CREATIONS MMC R-27 REFORMATTED CALIDUS RODIMUS TRANSFORMERS IDW
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Siege 3 Pack Seeker Ion Storm Acid Storm Nova Storm Sealed MISB
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Dinobot Gigapower HQ-03X Guttur (Snarl) weathered
Transformers
Transformers Collector's Club F.S.S. 4.0 NEEDLENOSE! Displayed only, mint!
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformers Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.