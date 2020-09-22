|
Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga Available
Takara Tomy Mall
*has uploaded the third part of the*Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga*in their*listing for the toy
. The story takes places immediately after the end of Volcanicus manga (you can find an English translation*here
). Another chapter full of action and surprises. Some highlights: Terrorcons appear and take on all Autobots and Decepticons. All Terrorcons are way too powerful. They defeat easily both Volcanicus, Computron and other warriors. Battle Masters are taken prisoners. The events seemed to be planned by a Quintesson who betrayed Spike in the worst possible way. Wee can spot Hun-Grrr in battle station » Continue Reading.
