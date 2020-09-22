Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,532
Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga Available


Takara Tomy Mall has uploaded the third part of the Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga in their listing for the toy. The story takes places immediately after the end of Volcanicus manga (you can find an English translation here). Another chapter full of action and surprises. Some highlights: Terrorcons appear and take on all Autobots and Decepticons. All Terrorcons are way too powerful. They defeat easily both Volcanicus, Computron and other warriors. Battle Masters are taken prisoners. The events seemed to be planned by a Quintesson who betrayed Spike in the worst possible way. Wee can spot Hun-Grrr in battle station

The post Transformers Generation Selects Abominus Web Comic/Manga Available appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
