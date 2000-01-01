Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:49 PM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
About sightings...
Aren't we supposed to stay home at this point?
Old Today, 05:58 PM   #2
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Re: About sightings...
Doesn’t mean we can’t swing by the toy department when we’re out picking up essentials.

I think it’s okay until they forcibly shut specialty stores down. Just keep your distance from people and keep your hands clean.
Old Today, 06:47 PM   #3
wervenom
Erector
Re: About sightings...
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
Aren't we supposed to stay home at this point?
If you have the option then I would say yes but as said before if you grab the essentials no harm in looking as long as you can stay safe so to speak.
Old Today, 06:52 PM   #4
Dangard Ace
Energon
Re: About sightings...
TF ARE essential.
Old Today, 06:54 PM   #5
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Re: About sightings...
Damn straight.
No outbreak will hold us back...lol.
