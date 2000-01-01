Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
About sightings...
Today, 05:49 PM
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,441
About sightings...
Aren't we supposed to stay home at this point?
Pascal
Today, 05:58 PM
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 530
Re: About sightings...
Doesn’t mean we can’t swing by the toy department when we’re out picking up essentials.
I think it’s okay until they forcibly shut specialty stores down. Just keep your distance from people and keep your hands clean.
DanicusTF(cdn)
Today, 06:47 PM
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,788
Re: About sightings...
Aren't we supposed to stay home at this point?
If you have the option then I would say yes but as said before if you grab the essentials no harm in looking as long as you can stay safe so to speak.
wervenom
Today, 06:52 PM
Dangard Ace
Energon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 853
Re: About sightings...
TF ARE essential.
Dangard Ace
Today, 06:54 PM
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,910
Re: About sightings...
Damn straight.
No outbreak will hold us back...lol.
alternatorfan
