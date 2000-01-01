Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:08 PM
Gumby
Machine War
Comic Art Online Charity Auction
Here's something for all you comic book fans out there-a chance to win some original art or prints from the biggest names in comics and help a great cause at the same time!

"Celebrating the Superhero in All of Us is an online auction benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarington and runs from Sunday, November 5th until Saturday, November 25th. Up for bid are original towards providing services and support to the over 500 children and youth involved in our programs. The site currently has 30 items with more to be added over the next few weeks. So whether it's original sketches like Black Panther by Brian Stelfreeze, Spider-Man by Erik Larsen, Batman by Whilce Portacio and Wolverine by Gene Ha or signed prints from artists like Adam Hughes, Greg Capullo, Ed McGuinness and Adi Granov, there is something for every fan or would make great Christmas presents for the comic lovers on your shopping list. Be a hero and bid today!

https://www.charityauctionstoday.com...Superhero-3142
