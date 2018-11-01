Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,368

Hot Pre Order ? Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue



Exciting news for fans looking for cool-looking G1 Statues for their collections!*Our sponsors have started pre-orders for the new Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue. The new*G1 Starscream Museum Scale Statue*is going for around $750 and it is expected for release around*February 2020 to April 2020.*The Starscream Statue measures 26.5 tall, as the treacherous jet fighter launches off of a purple mechanical base detailed with the Decepticon logo. A sculpted flame and vapor trail rises off the podium base, detailed with movement and colors that blend realism with stunning cartoon designs. It will include extra parts and faces for different



The post







More... Exciting news for fans looking for cool-looking G1 Statues for their collections!*Our sponsors have started pre-orders for the new Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue. The new*G1 Starscream Museum Scale Statue*is going for around $750 and it is expected for release around*February 2020 to April 2020.*The Starscream Statue measures 26.5 tall, as the treacherous jet fighter launches off of a purple mechanical base detailed with the Decepticon logo. A sculpted flame and vapor trail rises off the podium base, detailed with movement and colors that blend realism with stunning cartoon designs. It will include extra parts and faces for different » Continue Reading. The post Hot Pre Order – Pop Culture Shock G1 Starscream Statue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.