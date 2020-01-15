|
Studio Series Leader Class Scavenger and Shockwave Out At Canadian Retail
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that*Studio Series Leader Class Scavenger and Shockwave are out at Canadian retail. New Wave 4 Leader Class Studio Series SS-55 Scavenger (one more Constructicon to form Devastator) and SS-55 DOTM Shockwave (plus Brains, Wheelie, and Paratrooper figurines) were spotted at several EB Games stores by Cybertron.ca members wesperino, Prime Sinister and CSpray. Happy hunting!
