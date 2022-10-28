Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Changers Soundwave & Swindle, Warrior Megatron & Thras
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,121
Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Changers Soundwave & Swindle, Warrior Megatron & Thras


Via Benscollectables on YouTube*we have new stock images of several upcoming Transformers EarthSpark figures. This is our first look at the following figures: Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Flip Changer Soundwave Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Flip Changer Swindle Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Class Megatron Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Class Thrash Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Class Terran Thrash Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Class Optimus Prime Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Class Shockwave See the new images after the break as well as the official product description of each toy. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Changers Soundwave & Swindle, Warrior Megatron & Thrash And Deluxe Optimus Prime & Shockwave First Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.