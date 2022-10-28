Via*???? YU?S HOBBY LAND
*on Facebook we can share for you our first image of the new*DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron*action figure. This is part of Threezero’s high quality action figures. There’s not much details about ROTF Megatron yet, but according to the information shared it will be 28.5cm tall with 53 movable joints. We may see an official reveal any time soon. See the image after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron Teaser Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...