Today, 09:02 AM
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,099
Transformers Earthspark Deluxe Optimus Prime and Shockwave Released in Canada!
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MapleMegatron for letting us know that Transformers Earthspark Deluxe Class Optimus Prime and Shockwave have been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a ToysRus in Quebec.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: sighting.jpg Views: 13 Size: 103.9 KB ID: 53618  
