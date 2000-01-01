Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:09 PM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,191
POTP impressions
After playing with the ones I got yesterday and today, I'm half happy, half disappointed. Quality seems questionable, a few QC issues (like Swoop's beak and head dropping down in dino mode), a few questionable design choices like Grimlock's tail or super short dino toes, Slash' too short cockpit (unless you bend the figure backwards at the knees... OUCH!), Slag's lack of traditionnal "wings" in dino mode, Starscream's awful stickers (thinking about removing them). The boots-as-weapons look kinda silly on the Voyagers. I'd say, really cool concepts, cool enough toys (can't wait to complete Volcanicus), so-so execution?
Today, 03:20 PM   #2
Yonoid
Alternator
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 959
Re: POTP impressions
I noticed the grey piece on slag chest there is a a 1 or 2. Based on a couple figures I picked up. Don’t notice any difference though
