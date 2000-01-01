Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 16,191

POTP impressions After playing with the ones I got yesterday and today, I'm half happy, half disappointed. Quality seems questionable, a few QC issues (like Swoop's beak and head dropping down in dino mode), a few questionable design choices like Grimlock's tail or super short dino toes, Slash' too short cockpit (unless you bend the figure backwards at the knees... OUCH!), Slag's lack of traditionnal "wings" in dino mode, Starscream's awful stickers (thinking about removing them). The boots-as-weapons look kinda silly on the Voyagers. I'd say, really cool concepts, cool enough toys (can't wait to complete Volcanicus), so-so execution? __________________

Coming soon: Perfect Effect PE-16 Jinrai Prime + Maketoys MTR-M11 Meteor + TLK Allspark Tech Megatron