Old Today, 12:11 AM   #1
RLLD
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Alberta
Posts: 31
Rare 24k Optimus, and 999 Silver Soundwave
#103/800 24k plated Optimus Prime

#34/800 999 Pure Silver plated Soundwave

For sale or trade!

Trade items being current Fanstoys, Takara, or other masterpiece.

Especially looking for Optimus Prime Sleep mode

Please reach out via rmrang@gmail.com to discuss

Pics
Last edited by RLLD; Today at 12:14 AM. Reason: Adding pictures
